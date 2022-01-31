Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $42.00 at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.74.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.