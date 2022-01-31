SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Up 20% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 20% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $364,230.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00007397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.71 or 0.06801466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,074.51 or 1.00154838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052248 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

