Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Down 48.6% in January

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $12,650,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 55.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 417,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAB stock remained flat at $$9.63 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 558,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

