Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,314 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

