Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of Sodexo stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $93.55. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

