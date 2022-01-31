SORA Validator Token (VAL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,539.00

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $157,883.12 and $5,539.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.81 or 1.00009440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00073150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030352 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00492599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,629 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

