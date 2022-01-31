Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 144.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,819,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,412.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,938.80 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,322.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,329.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

