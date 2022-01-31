Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 976,886 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 976,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,415,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.62% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,073,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.