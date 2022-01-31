Soros Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,214 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.0% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $108,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

ATVI stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

