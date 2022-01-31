Southern States Bancshares Inc (SSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 15th

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

