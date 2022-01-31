Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) vs. Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Financial Comparison

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Southside Bancshares pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southside Bancshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $39.91, indicating a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.73 $82.15 million $3.48 11.85 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million 5.37 $1.19 million $0.49 30.23

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 42.91% 13.11% 1.62% Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.