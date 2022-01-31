Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Southwest Gas worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 58.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

