Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.17. The company had a trading volume of 100,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,286. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

