Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 227.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,239,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 283,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$50.48 during midday trading on Monday. 16,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,326. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79.

