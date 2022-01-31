Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 248,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VFVA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,705 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19.

