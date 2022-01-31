Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,696 shares of company stock worth $60,428,964. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $5.09 on Monday, reaching $227.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,630. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.34. The company has a market cap of $223.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.