Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $603,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

