Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.71. 3,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

