Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

