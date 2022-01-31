St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,612.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,585.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

