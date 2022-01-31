STARSHIP Hits One Day Volume of $35,207.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $35,207.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.36 or 0.06867815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.82 or 0.99733315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003119 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

