Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

