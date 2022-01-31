stETH Price Tops $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.15 or 0.06804771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,006.19 or 0.99842835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00052683 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

