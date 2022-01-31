Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after buying an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 555,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

