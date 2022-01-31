Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Receives C$5.98 Average PT from Analysts

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Storm Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.29 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

SRX remained flat at $C$6.27 during trading on Wednesday. 89,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$767.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.82. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$85.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million. Analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Storm Resources news, Senior Officer Hayden Darren Evans sold 632,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.28, for a total value of C$3,972,891.28.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.