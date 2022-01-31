Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.60 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $54.60 million and $5.52 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00045448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00108320 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.