StrongHands (SHND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $258,026.75 and $10.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,554,059,547 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

