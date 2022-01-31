Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.50

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 18150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,530,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

