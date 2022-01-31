Summit Insights Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to “Buy”

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

