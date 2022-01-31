Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Sumo Logic reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

