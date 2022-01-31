Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of Sun Communities worth $72,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $187.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $196.04. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

