Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Superior Gold stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.