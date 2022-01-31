Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Up 191.6% in January

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the December 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ZPTAF opened at $4.93 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

