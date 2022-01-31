Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.68.

NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

