Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.94). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 13,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

