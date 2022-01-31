SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $558.47 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $679.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

