SVB Leerink Boosts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $46.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.43.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.