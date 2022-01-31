Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in January

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. 132,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.88. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWMAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

