Swop (SWOP) Price Reaches $5.36 on Top Exchanges

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $333,800.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be purchased for about $5.36 or 0.00013937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,953,736 coins and its circulating supply is 2,011,998 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.