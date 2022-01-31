SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $2,034.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00244327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,701,263 coins and its circulating supply is 125,009,874 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

