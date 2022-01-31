Synergy (SNRG) Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Synergy has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. Synergy has a total market cap of $274,655.92 and approximately $11.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00245179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Synergy Coin Trading

