Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,677. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

