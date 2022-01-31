T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $149.81 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

