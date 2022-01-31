Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Raised by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

TGT stock opened at $217.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

