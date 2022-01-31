Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

