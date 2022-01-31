TD Securities Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $815.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $805.00 to $815.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $755.64.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $588.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.15. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

