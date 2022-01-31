TD Securities Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

