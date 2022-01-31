Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,804 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 1,007,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 303,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,099,000 after buying an additional 263,767 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

