Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

