Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $341,000 Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.